Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

A number of research firms have commented on OBDC. Hovde Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 120,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.