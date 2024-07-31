Blur One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.06 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Blur has a total market cap of $14.96 million and $30.06 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,774,142,650.3519788 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.1829097 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $27,531,829.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

