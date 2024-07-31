BMO Capital Markets Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $537.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $532.00 to $537.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.30.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.86. 261,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $452.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $502.95. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after buying an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,060,000 after buying an additional 279,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,952,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

