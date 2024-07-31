BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Up to $370.85

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $370.85, but opened at $395.00. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $396.62, with a volume of 135,601 shares traded.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 192.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

