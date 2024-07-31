BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO remained flat at $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. 120,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,446. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

