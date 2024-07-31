Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2027 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.09.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $129.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $134.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $695,000.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.