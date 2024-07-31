Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 173,730 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 173,730 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $225,849.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,776,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,909,347.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 17,716 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $23,562.28.

On Thursday, July 18th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 130,317 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $169,412.10.

On Friday, July 5th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 123,017 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $141,469.55.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 143,288 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $166,214.08.

On Monday, July 1st, Braden Michael Leonard bought 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $122,474.76.

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 524,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,584. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 8,742,827 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,418 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

