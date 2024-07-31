Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Increases Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Braemar Trading Up 0.3 %

BMS stock opened at GBX 312.37 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 298.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.92. Braemar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.64 ($4.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,396.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Braemar alerts:

Insider Activity at Braemar

In related news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.86), for a total transaction of £37,275 ($47,948.29). In other news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.86), for a total value of £37,275 ($47,948.29). Also, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($24,620.53). Insiders own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.