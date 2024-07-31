Brett (BRETT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.98 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Brett token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Brett has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Brett has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $24.98 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.12738573 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $28,655,613.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

