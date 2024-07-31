BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 20,000,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 1,413,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.06. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after buying an additional 2,169,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $46,843,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,975 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 832,940 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

