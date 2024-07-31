BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.52

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 210538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

BV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

BrightView Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.30.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,975,000 after buying an additional 185,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 63,915 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in BrightView by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 804,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 75,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

