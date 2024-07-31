Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

NYSE BMY opened at $49.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82, a PEG ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

