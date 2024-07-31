Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target at $3.66

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DADA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America cut Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DADA

Dada Nexus Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $342.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.89 million.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.