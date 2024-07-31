Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sealed Air Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a report issued on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.1 %

SEE stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

