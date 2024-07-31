Brokers Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.87.

TELUS Stock Performance

TSE T opened at C$22.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.49. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$20.04 and a 1-year high of C$25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.06 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 288.46%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.