Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $43,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.87.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.37. 1,829,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.