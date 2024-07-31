Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Down to $114.56

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.56, but opened at $105.24. Bunge Global shares last traded at $105.18, with a volume of 255,163 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bunge Global by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after purchasing an additional 664,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after purchasing an additional 578,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,817,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 186,395 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

