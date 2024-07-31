C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 0.5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.59. Approximately 518,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,264,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

C3.ai Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 6.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 7.5% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

