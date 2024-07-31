CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $460.65

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $460.65 and last traded at $460.65, with a volume of 15976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $452.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.55.

CACI International Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at CACI International

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth $18,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CACI International by 293.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 147.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 487.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

