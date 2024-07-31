Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) versus Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Critical Analysis

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cadeler A/S and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scorpio Tankers 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus target price of $84.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Scorpio Tankers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers 42.12% 22.84% 13.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Scorpio Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 19.44 $12.44 million N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers $1.34 billion 3.10 $546.90 million $10.78 7.06

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Cadeler A/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years. Scorpio Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

