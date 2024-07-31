Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,748 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,250 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after buying an additional 1,515,763 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

