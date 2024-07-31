Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives C$2.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CXB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of CXB opened at C$2.08 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,620. 16.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

