California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 19,799 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of NXP Semiconductors worth $95,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 4.6 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $11.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,219. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

