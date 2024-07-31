California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,222,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of CSX worth $119,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in CSX by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. 9,980,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,793,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

