California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Ecolab worth $104,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $26,501,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 420,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,020,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $598,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.13.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $230.69. 1,802,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

