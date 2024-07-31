California State Teachers Retirement System Has $115.02 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 81,646 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $115,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.42. 1,184,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.66. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $131.61 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

