California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 29,441 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $102,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.80. 3,174,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

