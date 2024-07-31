Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. Cameco has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

