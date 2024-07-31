Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 20.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Camping World Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 121,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Camping World has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -572.11 and a beta of 2.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $9,403,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 479.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 142,846 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 513,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

