Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 35278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Rare Earth Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,260.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.
Canada Rare Earth Company Profile
Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramic and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.
