Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.56. 30,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

