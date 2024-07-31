Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.
Shares of CNI opened at $115.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.36.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
