Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.2 %
CP opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
