Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.2 %

CP opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

