Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.93. 2,254,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,567. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 211,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 19.4% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

