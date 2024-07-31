Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cybin (NYSE:CYBN)

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday.

Cybin Stock Performance

Shares of CYBN stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,573. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the first quarter valued at about $5,770,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 1st quarter worth about $24,041,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 5,340,000 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Company Profile



Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

