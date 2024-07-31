Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 119,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,552. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

