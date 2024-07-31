Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 131,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $25.74.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.