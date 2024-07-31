Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CGSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. 27,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,968. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.
About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF
