Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. 27,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,968. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

