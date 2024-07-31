Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $200.99 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

