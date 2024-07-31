Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 15,643 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 549,276 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,881,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,185.9% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 285,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 262,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

