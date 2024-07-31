Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of CARR opened at $67.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

