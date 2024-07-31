Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Lowered to $54.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of CRI opened at $61.15 on Monday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $45,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,193,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 67.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 94,935 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

