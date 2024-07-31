Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.10, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

