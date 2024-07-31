Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCOFree Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cavco Industries worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CVCO stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.93. 40,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,547. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $426.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $420.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.50 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

