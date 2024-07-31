Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 53,602 Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Citigroup raised Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.69. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

