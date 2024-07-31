Caxton Associates LP Buys 77,744 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,744 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.08% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.97.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

