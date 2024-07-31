Caxton Associates LP Has $624,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,705 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 875.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.