Caxton Associates LP Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Titan Machinery worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 0.3 %

Titan Machinery stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

