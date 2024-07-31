Caxton Associates LP Increases Stock Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.05% of FinVolution Group worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

