Caxton Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,415 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 86,921 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

TPR stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

